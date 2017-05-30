Shows

McKinley Freeman Puts on His Executive Producer Hat as Shawn Robinson on VH1’s Daytime Divas

"The ability to take it all on and never lose sight of what it is the purpose is."
by 5/30/2017

McKinley Freeman’s character on VH1’s newest scripted series, Daytime Divas has him appreciating what it means to be an executive producer through his character Shawn Robinson’s profession.

