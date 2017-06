"The ability to take it all on and never lose sight of what it is the purpose is."

McKinley Freeman Puts on His Executive Producer Hat as Shawn Robinson on VH1’s Daytime Divas

McKinley Freeman’s character on VH1’s newest scripted series, Daytime Divas has him appreciating what it means to be an executive producer through his character Shawn Robinson’s profession.



Shawn is responsible for the day-to-day production of the daytime talk show, “The Lunch Hour,” led by his mother Maxine who is played by. As Maxine’s son, Shawn probably has the most strenuous job of not only running a talk show but dealing with the many personalities of its hosts. In “producing” The Lunch Hour, McKinley is getting bonus lessons in understanding the different tasks and responsibilities an EP takes on. How’s that for analyzing your role?

Watch as Shawn runs ish on the premiere of Daytime Divas, Monday, June 5th at 10/9c!