McKinley Freeman Puts on His Executive Producer Hat as Shawn Robinson on VH1’s Daytime Divas

McKinley Freeman’s character on VH1’s newest scripted series, Daytime Divas has him appreciating what it means to be an executive producer through his character Shawn Robinson’s profession.
Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
McKinley Freeman’s character on VH1’s newest scripted series, Daytime Divas has him appreciating what it means to be an executive producer through his character Shawn Robinson’s profession.
© 2017 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. VH1 and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.