8 Things We’re Excited to See at Governors Ball 2017

Listening to the Bleachers New Album Gone Now Live.

You won’t want to miss the Bleachers performance this weekend. Why? The bands new album Gone Now is set to release today, June 2, the same day Jack Antonoff will be taking center stage at Governors Ball. Not only are we getting a whole new album, but many of us will get to experience it for the first time LIVE surrounded by fans. That’s a memory we’ll never forget.

Stay tuned for exclusive interviews with Jack Antanoff hosted by Gia Peppers coming next week following the festival on VH1.com.