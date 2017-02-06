8 Things We’re Excited to See at Governors Ball 2017

Governors Ball 2017 is finally here. It’s time to venture out to Randall’s Island in New York City to enjoy a day of live music, amazing food, wild fans, and more from June 2nd – June 4th. From the festivals jam packed music lineup featuring Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Flume, Wu-Tang Clan, and Childish Gambino, to the endless amounts of food vendors to try out, we’re all in for a wild weekend. As the festival gets underway, here are eight things that we are hyped to see at this years Governors Ball.
Listening to the Bleachers New Album Gone Now Live.Getty Images
You won’t want to miss the Bleachers performance this weekend. Why? The bands new album Gone Now is set to release today, June 2, the same day Jack Antonoff will be taking center stage at Governors Ball. Not only are we getting a whole new album, but many of us will get to experience it for the first time LIVE surrounded by fans. That’s a memory we’ll never forget.
Stay tuned for exclusive interviews with Jack Antanoff hosted by Gia Peppers coming next week following the festival on VH1.com.
Childish Gambino’s Return to the StageGetty Images
Childish Gambino has been on a hiatus since he took over the later half of 2016. He dropped his much anticipated album Awaken, My Love!, put on an unforgettable Joshua Tree concert for the fans, and most of all gave the ultimate plug to Migos Bad & Boujee at the Golden Globes.
Since then, we haven’t seen much of Gambino. He made an appearance on The Tonight Show for to perform his hit single “Redbone,” but he’s been out of the music spotlight as of late working on movies. Childish fans have been waiting anxiously to finally see Awaken, My Love live since it’s release, and the wait is finally over.
The Countless Activities to Check OutGetty Images
A lot of people might think that a music festival only consists of music. WRONG! For the entire weekend, Governors Ball is offering up several different activities for fans to enjoy. Relax with a nice cold beverage at Casa Bacardi or Miller Lite Bar 75. Stop by the FUJIFILM® Instax Frames on-site for the perfect Instagram memory. Go flex your athletic skills in a game of mini golf, or show off your artsy side by checking out the many art instillations in the park. Governor’s Ball is a music festival, but there so much more to see, do, and experience with your friends.
Mark Ronson vs Kevin ParkerGetty Images
What exactly does the “Uptown Funk” producer and Tame Impala frontman have cooking up for their Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker set? Leave it to our imagination, it will look something like the Scott vs evil exes #5-6 battle scene in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.Giphy
We can’t wait to see what kind of mash ups the dueling DJ set will have to offer. Also, both artists have worked with Lady Gaga amongst other big name musical acts, which has us anxious about what special guests will grace the stage.
The Wild OutfitsGetty Images
Musical festivals are low-key mini Halloweens. Fans come dressed in the most ridiculous get ups, but are instantly looked at as the coolest person in the room. It’s time to dust off your astronaut costume, or your Pikachu hat and go flex on everyone at the Governors Ball this weekend. We can’t wait to see what wild outfits people think of this year. [/items]
Chance the Rapper Headline SetGetty Images
Chance the Rapper can’t be stopped. Still riding the success of his Grammy Award winning album Coloring Book, the Chicago MC is bringing his music to Randall’s Island Park and closing out Friday night’s lineup with a headline show. Hearing “No Problems” live already has us impatiently looking forward to his set, but also the anticipation of special guests Chance will bring out is thrilling. His history with working with many big name artists like Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz, has us anticipating a few major surprise moments throughout his set.
Trying All of the FoodGetty Images
Dancing the day away to your favorite artists can work up an appetite. Thankfully, Governors Ball is crawling with countless food vendors curated by The Infatuation. From The Melt Shop, to Momofuku Milk bar, to Cafe Habana, the music festival is riddled with endless varieties of foods that will surely cause your taste buds to mash out like you’re standing front row at Rae Sremmurd’s set.
Wu-Tang Clan’s PerformanceGetty Images
Get ready to enter the 36 chambers as Wu-Tang Clan is taking over Governors Ball. With what’s sure to be a high energy thrill ride through the Clans deep discography, get ready to see the legends of Shaolin including RZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, U-God, Inspectah Deck, GZA, Masta Killa put on a hip hop show for the ages.