QUIZ: Are You the Rapper Hip-Hop Old Heads Hate?

There's a little mumble rap in all of us.

There’s been some chatter in the streets and in the tweets about what qualifies as a dope rapper these days. You’re either expected to rock with the ’90s style consciousness of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar or side with the ultra lit newcomers in the game like Lil’ Uzi Vert and Migos who are often reduced to the title “mumble rappers.”

Though hip hop purists believe you should be able to spit a clever 16 to really earn your stripes, there’s nothing wrong with liking what these new age rappers have to offer. In fact, you might be one of them. Answer our very brief quiz below and find out which new age rapper you are.

