The love is still there but just in a different way.

Cam’ron Claims His Breakup With Juju Was Because “It Just Wasn’t Fun Anymore,” But Says Whoever She Ends Up With Will Be a Very Blessed Man

Some people just grow apart with time and unfortunately that was the case with Cam’ron and Juju– according to the Dipset general.

In an interview earlier today (11/30) with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Cam’ron is completely transparent in speaking on his split with Love & Hip Hop star Juju. The two dated for more than a decade and surprised fans when they announced they would call it quits. Several rumors have been circulating about the cause of the breakup but now Cam shares his side and while it has nothing to do with infidelity, it has everything to do with simply fizzling out.

