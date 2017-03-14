Shows

Love & Hip Hop’s Anais Has Two Adorable Children That We Can’t Get Enough Of

Starting a formal petition to get King and Diamond on the show.
by Andrea Wurzburger

Did you know that Anais Martinez, Love & Hip Hop’s feisty newcomer, has two kids? Her sons, Diamond and King are 4 and 3 years old respectively, and they are pretty freakin’ adorable. Anais loves to share snaps of her baby boys doing anything from snuggling up with mom to playing in the snow to acting silly together. These kids (who look like they could be twins!) are so cute, we’re already starting a petition to get them onto the show–they clearly love the spotlight, just like their mom! Click through the gallery below to see some sweet snaps!

    She posted these throwbacks of her as a child alongside her boys and the resemblance is uncanny. Here she is alongside Diamond.

    And then again with King.

    With Diamond, just after he was born.

    Anais captioned this photo, “♥️♥️💋Diamonds are forever ♥️💋”

    Look at Diamond’s chubby little baby cheeks!

    Here he is at a year old.

    They really loved to nap.

    And they still do! 4 years later and they’re still nap champs.

    The boys are a year apart.

    And look like double trouble!

    Diamond as Woody from Toy Story. Look at that mustache!

    And King as a little ninja!

    Big smiles from King!

    Anais snuggled up with King.

    Diamond’s first day of school! Looks like he didn’t want to give mom a smile!

    King, playing in the snow.

    King and Diamond, who are 2 and 3 years old in this photo, travel with their mom to LA for one of her concerts!

    King gets kisses from mom!

    King all dressed up as Snoopy.

    Diamond looking like such a big boy for his fourth birthday!

    King and Anais acting silly!

    Anais captioned this picture of her with King, “Yes I love silence but I love company more 💋”

Dominican born, Bronx bred Anais explains why competition isn’t a part of her personality.

