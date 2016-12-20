Mendeecees Says He Never Dated Erika After She Makes Severe Allegations Towards Yandy

Erika made it known from day one that the second she joined Love & Hip Hop she would let everyone know who Yandy Smith is and last night (12/20) proved she is true to her word but her baby daddy Mendeecees ain’t having it. In what originally started as a battle to keep the kids together, it’s beginning to look more like, “Who was messing with whom? And when?”

On the most recent episode, Yandy changed the locks on an apartment that’s allegedly jointly leased by Erika and Mendeeces simply because, she can. However, according to Erika, Yandy can’t.

The mother to Mendeecee’s second child Aasim, took to Instagram to expose what she knows to be the truth behind Yandy’s marriage, the apartment, and this whole situation overall.